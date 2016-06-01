El Santo Niño de Atocha: Hundreds of excited worshipers welcome icon

By Peggy Kelly

Hundreds of excited worshipers welcomed one of Santa Paula’s favorite saints, El Santo Niño de Atocha on Saturday with a grand procession for the icon from Harding Park to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

The doll of The Holy Child of Atocha, nicknamed El Niño Azul because its usual garb is blue, was held aloft on a bed of flowers for the procession that included Mayor Martin Hernandez, Vice Mayor Jenny Crosswhite and Councilman John Procter.

This is the 10th year that El Santo Niño — the third most cherished icon in Mexico — has been on loan from its shrine in Plateros, Mexico.

The sacred doll will be enshrined in Santa Paula until Sunday to allow visits by pilgrims including those who find Southern California closer than Plateros, home of the original icon.

Some years the welcoming procession for the saint has drawn as many as 5,000 people but this year said Police Chief Steve McLean “It’s a holiday weekend that kept the crowd smaller...everybody goes camping.”

But as vacationers return to the city there is little doubt that El Santo Niño will continue to draw crowds to the church that will attend special Masses, give offerings and pray for miracles.

It was Father Charles Lueras, known at the church as Padre Carlos, who first organized the effort to have the replica image visit Our Lady of Guadalupe. He also accompanied “The Little Saint” on the procession, which wound its way through city streets closed to allow passage for the icon and its entourage.

Aztec dancers, brass bugle and drum corps, Folklorico troupes, equestrians with dancing horses and more led the way for The Holy Child of Atocha who was greeted with cries of joy and prayers.

Francisco Arellano of North Hollywood, at the parade with his wife and children, said it was his first visit to see the arrival of The Little Saint.

“It’s beautiful,” he said of the procession Arellano said had been urged by his brother-in-law. “We’ll be back next year!”

Several in the crowd wore El Niño Azul T-shirts, the nickname of The Little Saint whose attire is traditionally blue in Renaissance style.

At the end of the procession when asked for a crowd estimate SPPD Det. Shane Norwood noted, “I’ve been following the same crowd up!” to the church.